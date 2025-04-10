Emaarion Boyd steals 6 bases without a hit, 1st minor league player to do it since at least 2005

In this undated image provided by the Beloit Sky Carp, Sky Carp's Emaarion Boyd reacts on base during a minor league baseball game. (Ty McElroy/Beloit Sky Carp via AP)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Emaarion Boyd became the first minor league player in at least 20 years to steal six bases in a game without getting a hit when he pulled off the feat for High-A Beloit (Wisconsin) against Cedar Rapids.

Boyd, batting ninth and playing center field in the 10-0 win Wednesday night, reached on a fielder's choice, walk and hit by pitch. He stole second and third base each time.

Recommended Videos

He walked again with none out in the ninth inning but couldn't steal any more bases because a runner was in front of him.

“I thought it would be even more crazy if I got eight,” Boyd told The Associated Press on Thursday. “I wish I could have had two more. It would have been really crazy then.”

Boyd was an 11th-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 Major League Baseball amateur draft. He was part of a December trade for left-handed pitcher Jesús Luzardo that sent Boyd to the Miami Marlins.

The 21-year-old has 98 steals in 203 minor league games, with 83 in 187 games over the 2023 and 2024 seasons at Single-A Clearwater and High-A Jersey Shore.

“I just really try to be better than the pitcher and catcher when I get on base and get a good enough or perfect jump,” he said, “and then I use my God-given talent.”

According to MLB.com, no minor league player since at least 2005 had stolen six bases without getting a hit. Boyd also stole six bases in a game for Clearwater in 2023, but he had a hit.

No player has stolen six bases with no hits in a major league game since at least 1901.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB