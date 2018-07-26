What to know about unsolved murder of Kylie Warren

SAN ANTONIO - > Kylie Warren was fatally shot Oct. 23, 2016, in the kitchen of a home in the 8100 block of Chestnut Barr in Northeast Bexar County.

> Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar called the murder “particularly vicious.”

> Warren’s husband, John Andrew Garza, was indicted on suspicion of shooting Warren, but the case was dismissed.

> Warren had a protective order against Garza, who was considered a person of interest in a domestic violence case.

> Warren was the victim of repeated family violence and stalking, according to BCSO officials.

> She had been out with friends the night before her murder.

> Video surveillance shows a dark-colored suburban in the area around 2 a.m., around the same time Warren is believed to have been murdered.

> Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information in the case from $5,000 to $10,000.

