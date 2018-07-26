Crime Stoppers ups pay to guaranteed $10K for information on this murder

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers has increased its reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman back in 2016.

Police are looking for clues in the murder of Kylie Warren.

Warren was found murdered inside a home in the 8100 block of Chestnut Barr Drive in Converse.

Investigators say they later learned that the victim had been out the previous evening with friends. A dark colored suburban can be seen on video surveillance in the area around the time the murder.

Anyone with any knowledge of the murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

