RECALL ROUNDUP: Fizzy Flask toys, Babysense monitors pulled for safety

Several products are being recalled due to potential safety risks, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Weber grill brushes, Surreal Brands Fizzy Flask bath sets and Babysense baby monitors are being pulled because they could pose a danger to consumers.

Here’s what you need to know:

Surreal Brands

The company is pulling around 9,400 of its Tubby Tots Fizzy Flask Bath Magic foam sets because pieces inside the tubes could forcefully eject when opened, posing an impact hazard.

Surreal Brands is aware of three reports of this happening. Two consumers sustained bruises from the product, and one suffered a chipped tooth.

The CPSC said these were sold online through TikTok and Amazon from November 2025 to January 2026.

If you have one, you can register online for a full refund. According to the CPSC, part of the refund process includes marking the plastic flasks with the word “Recalled” and disposing of them in a sealed garbage bag for household waste collection.

You can find the recall information here.

Hisense

Around 81,800 Babysense max view baby monitors from the company are being pulled because the “parent” unit may overheat while charging and pose a fire hazard.

So far, 11 incidents have been reported, but there were no injuries.

These were sold online through Amazon and Walmart from January 2023 to December 2025.

Owners should register online for a free replacement monitor and stop using the recalled one.

When disposing of the recalled monitor, the CPSC said it should not be thrown in the trash or general recycling center, as it has a lithium-ion battery and poses a fire danger.

You may be able to dispose of it at your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center or through another municipal channel.

According to San Antonio’s HHW website, it does accept batteries.

The CPSC said it is important to contact your municipality for guidance before battery disposal.

You can find the recall information here.

Weber

The company is recalling more than 3.2 million of its metal wire bristle grill brushes because the small bristles may stick to the grill or food, which could cause serious internal injuries.

Weber is aware of 38 detached bristles, including four reports of consumers requiring medical treatment after swallowing them.

The brushes were sold online and in stores at Home Depot, Target, Ace Hardware and through Amazon from 2011 to 2026, the CPSC said.

If you have one, you can register online for a free replacement brush.

You can find the recall information here.

