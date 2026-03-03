Voting in the March 2026 primary election? Share your ‘I Voted’ stickers on KSAT Connect

It’s Election Day, and while the focus is often on the races, let’s not forget the fun part—collecting those coveted “I Voted” stickers.
Once you’ve cast your ballot, snap a photo with your sticker and share it on KSAT Connect.
Bexar County residents can cast their votes at any of the numerous polling locations, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters will select who they want to receive their party’s nomination for the midterm election this November.
Offices up for grabs include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, railroad commissioner, land commissioner, state supreme court judges and others.
