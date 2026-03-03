Voting in the March 2026 primary election? Share your ‘I Voted’ stickers on KSAT Connect

(Charles Krupa, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE IMAGE - "I Voted" stickers rest on a ballot box at a polling place, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in the Roslindale neighborhood of Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

It’s Election Day, and while the focus is often on the races, let’s not forget the fun part—collecting those coveted “I Voted” stickers.

Once you’ve cast your ballot, snap a photo with your sticker and share it on KSAT Connect.

Recommended Videos

>> 2026 Texas primaries voter guide: Where to vote in Bexar County and what to bring on Election Day

Bexar County residents can cast their votes at any of the numerous polling locations, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters will select who they want to receive their party’s nomination for the midterm election this November.

>> 5 key races we’re watching in the Texas primary election around San Antonio

Offices up for grabs include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, railroad commissioner, land commissioner, state supreme court judges and others.

To submit a photo or video, check out our guide below.