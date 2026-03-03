Skip to main content
Vote 2026

Voting in the March 2026 primary election? Share your ‘I Voted’ stickers on KSAT Connect

Today, March 3, is Election Day

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

FILE IMAGE - "I Voted" stickers rest on a ballot box at a polling place, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in the Roslindale neighborhood of Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

It’s Election Day, and while the focus is often on the races, let’s not forget the fun part—collecting those coveted “I Voted” stickers.

Once you’ve cast your ballot, snap a photo with your sticker and share it on KSAT Connect.

>> 2026 Texas primaries voter guide: Where to vote in Bexar County and what to bring on Election Day

Bexar County residents can cast their votes at any of the numerous polling locations, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters will select who they want to receive their party’s nomination for the midterm election this November.

>> 5 key races we’re watching in the Texas primary election around San Antonio

Offices up for grabs include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, railroad commissioner, land commissioner, state supreme court judges and others.

To submit a photo or video, check out our guide below.

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

