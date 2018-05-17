Woman accused of robbing Family Dollar, cutting cashier on West Side arrested, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 26-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly stole items from a Family Dollar and cut a cashier who tried to stop her.

Annabel Moreno is charged with aggravated robbery.

The robbery happened Friday at the Dollar General on Cupples Road on the West Side.

Police said Moreno grabbed items off store shelves, put it in bags and walked out of the store without paying for anything.

The cashier then went after the suspect and told her to put the things back, police said. That when Moreno allegedly pulled out a pair of scissors and cut the cashier.

Moreno was identified later in a photo lineup.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.