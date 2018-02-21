Woman accused of robbing Metro PCS, robbing employee turns herself in

SAN ANTONIO - A woman accused of robbing a Metro PCS store, threatening an employee with a knife and stealing the employee’s car has turned herself in.

Jessica Olivera, 38, is charged with aggravated robbery.

Investigators said Olivera’s relative recognized her in a Crime Stoppers video and encouraged her to turn herself in.

Olivera called police, and they say she showed up to talk with detectives in the car she stole from the employee.

Olivera also admitted to two other robberies.

