Rio Grande City resident scores $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize from San Antonio H-E-B
6 more top prizes remain in the ‘Million Dollar Loteria’ scratch game
SAN ANTONIO – A Rio Grande City resident has claimed a $1 million winning scratch ticket purchased at a San Antonio grocery store, according to a Texas Lottery news release.
The ticket was purchased at H-E-B at 735 Southwest Military Drive on the city’s South Side.
The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, was the fourth person to score the top prize of $1 million in the “Million Dollar Loteria” game.
Six $1 million top prizes remain, according to the Texas Lottery’s website.
The odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.29, the release states. More than $363.5 million is offered in total prizes.
