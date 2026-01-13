There are not enough mental health workers in Texas. What is the state doing about it?

KSAT continues its mental health resource coverage in the seventh story since the tragic suicide of 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT continues its mental health resource coverage in the seventh story since the tragic suicide of 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos.

Mendoza Olmos’ death following a dayslong search broke hearts across South Central Texas and the nation. It also sparked a crucial conversation.

KSAT’s series of reports on mental health started with a story about what loved ones can say to their kids who are in crisis.

Calls to a San Antonio mental health line have since tripled after the news of Mendoza Olmos’ death.

Then came the big question: why has it been so difficult to get our kids in to see mental health professionals?

Turns out: the fastest option is to get a referral — at school, surprisingly. However, the Bexar County funding for that program is about to run out.

Meanwhile, some new federal funding is now fueling a program that could help add more school psychologists.

Massive shortage of mental health professionals in Texas

That led to the biggest core problem when it comes to resources: there are not enough mental health workers to go around.

“Unfortunately, Texas is one of those states that they just don’t have enough counselors, psychiatrists, any of those to handle the volume that we have in the state, much less San Antonio,” Brad Denson said.

Brad and Melanie Denson’s daughter struggled with severe mental illness for years. Their experience led them to become experts and coaches on the topic.

The state’s own Children’s Behavioral Health Strategic Plan continuously acknowledges the issue.

“The shortage of qualified, skilled professionals presents a formidable barrier in access to timely and appropriate care,” the plan, which is posted online, stated.

Kids psychiatric hospitals hit by shortages

The couple said the staffing was the worst issue when their daughter was at children’s in-patient psychiatric hospitals.

“It was technically a revolving door,” they said.

Clarity Child Guidance Center CEO Jessica Knudsen acknowledged those inherent challenges.

“It’s always a challenge when it’s a 24/7 service, finding people that want to work in the middle of the night and on weekends and finding good quality people to fill those jobs that specialize in kids, too.” Knudsen said. “It’s a very hard job.”

While she said it’s difficult, she feels fortunate at Clarity.

“We have never had to take beds offline due to a staffing shortage,” Knudsen said. “I know at the state hospitals that’s been a big issue.”

Clarity has an in-patient hospital for the most severe child mental health cases with 74 beds.

Kids won’t be turned away at Clarity, so there’s no waitlist.

However, the center has become so busy that it’s having to expand. Construction on the center starts soon.

More employees will be needed to keep up with the growth.

Training the next generation

Clarity, itself, even helping raise up the next set of young professionals.

“We’re training the next generation of psychiatrists,” Knudsen said. “We have a psychology training program. So, we have two interns and the capability to have two post-docs for folks that are specializing in child and adolescence psychology, as well.”

However, Clarity and other centers still need more help from the state.

What is the state doing?

Knudsen was asked if she thinks legislators are currently putting money where their mouth is when it comes to kids mental health.

“I think for the most part: no,” she said.

During the most recent legislative session in 2025, a now-failed bill would have offered insurance reimbursements for staff with provisional licenses working on higher degrees. That would have given centers incentive to hire those workers to offset the cost of care.

“That was a kick in the gut because that’s a workforce that’s already there,” Knudsen said.

She also said Texas doesn’t make it easy to transfer medical licenses from out of state.

“I know this myself because I moved from North Carolina. In Texas, they don’t have reciprocity with other states,” Knudsen said. “So, if you’re a clinician moving, you have to go through the entire application process, which is pretty burdensome. It took me, I think, 18 months to transfer my license. And, at that point, I had been licensed for well over a decade.”

Knudsen said that rule is a big barrier keeping out-of-state mental health talent from moving to cities in Texas.

However, there is one recent state measure Knudsen thinks can make a big difference.

“They expanded the mental health professional loan repayment program, which I think is very encouraging because student loans are a big deal,” Knudsen said. “So, folks that go into counseling, psychiatry, do have a lot of funds available.”

Collaboration in Bexar County

Knudsen also wanted people to know about positive collaborations happening in Bexar County.

“STRAC, which is the South Texas Regional Advisory Committee, does a great job in terms of linking services together,” she said. “We get what’s called law enforcement navigation. So, if a family’s having a mental health crisis, they call 911, the officer can navigate them directly to Clarity or another psychiatric hospital. And that, I think, is a very strong network.”

Message of hope

With public awareness of the workforce shortage and some pressure on the legislature, Knudsen hopes more changes are on the way.

She also is sending a message to the young people interested in the mental health space.

“Don’t get disheartened by what may look like an uphill battle,” Knudsen said. “We need the good people to continue the good fight.”

Fighting the mental health stigma

Knudsen and the Densons also hope people will let go of stigma and get help sooner when mental illness signs first appear, so that they’re not scrambling to find care once a child is in crisis.

“At school, it becomes the kid that acts out in class or doesn’t listen, or maybe they’re depressed or they’re anxious or they are dealing with some other issue,” Knudsen said. “So, the stigma is still part of it.”

The Densons are now coaches at the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) San Antonio, which offers support groups and classes for families wading through a mental health journey. They hope more families reach out and utilize the services.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, there is help. Call 988 or text TALK to 741-741. If there is an immediate danger, call 911.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

If you are not in crisis but need someone to talk to, or want to ask for services for yourself or a loved one, call NAMI’s Warm Line at (210) 939-9999.

