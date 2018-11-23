Woman dead, man injured after suspected DWI crash involving motorcycle, officials say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead and a man has been taken to University Hospital in serious condition after their motorcycle was slammed into by a suspected drunken driver, officials said.

The accident occurred at approximately 3:40 a.m. near I10 and La Cantera, according to officials.

The driver of a Ford Ranger pickup truck crashed into the motorcycle and dragged it 40 to 50 yards before coming to a stop.

Officials said the driver was arrested on suspicion of DWI.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.