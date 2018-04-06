Woman gives back after getting free automotive makeover

SAN ANTONIO - One year ago, Adrian Timmons was down on her luck.

Timmons, a mother of three, was living at the Battered Women's Shelter, working at a low-paying job and trying to get through college.

And her car was on its last legs.

"I'd already hit rock bottom. I didn't think there was going to be any more help out there," Timmons said.

Her luck quickly changed when CarFest, a nonprofit organization, chose her among dozens of needy people who needed a free car repair.

"They did my windshield. Everything underneath the car, as far as the transmission, the motor, little things, they changed filters, oil," she said.

In addition to getting her wheels rolling again, Timmons' life has accelerated to new heights.

She's now a homeowner, a teacher's aide and closer to getting her teaching degree.

"It was a struggle, a big struggle, especially with three kids," she said. "I honestly didn't feel as though I'd be where I am today. Now I own a beautiful home, it's new to me. I'm very happy."

CarFest is being held at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall from 6-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

In addition to free car repairs, 10 cars will be given away.

Timmons will be making a return visit to CarFest, but this time she's going to volunteer to help others who are in the situation she once faced.

