Woman killed in chain reaction crash

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police said a woman was killed after a crash on Interstate 37 near Loop 410 early Saturday morning.

According to police, the driver of an SUV lost control in the southbound lanes of I-37, hit a barrier and flipped the vehicle. There were two women inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police said the driver of a trailer stopped to help and a pickup truck then crashed into the flipped vehicle the women were in.

One of the women was pronounced dead on the scene. The other woman was not hurt.

Police said two men were in the pickup truck, but both of them claim they were not driving.

Police performed field sobriety tests on the two men and are working to determine who was driving. No charges have been filed against them so far.

