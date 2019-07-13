Woman seen dumping dogs at ACS building after being previously turned away

SAN ANTONIO - Animal Care Services released a video showing a woman parking directly in front of a security camera outside an ACS building just before 6 a.m. Friday and dumping her dogs.

The Chihuahuas were left behind, and as the woman in the car drove off, the dogs were nearly run over.

ACS said the woman tried to leave the Chihuahuas at the facility earlier, but she was turned away because she did not live in its jurisdiction.

Both dogs are now in ACS custody and are being treated for heat stress.

Investigators have an address, a license plate, and phone number of the suspect.

