‘Show Me Your Medals!’ segment features San Antonio Humane Society, UTSA Alumni Association Fiesta medals KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga is featuring dozens of 2026 medals on air and online ahead of the yearly Fiesta celebration SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga unveiled another installment of his annual daily segment, “Show Me Your Medals!” on the 6 O’clock News with Myra Arthur. On Tuesday, they featured seven new medals ahead of Fiesta 2026.
The segment features 2026 medals that represent San Antonio-area nonprofits, organizations, businesses and people. Ernie and Myra will unveil new medals every weekday leading up to Fiesta 2026, which runs from April 16-26.
To participate, people can mail or drop off two medals to KSAT at 1408 N. St. Mary’s, San Antonio, TX 78215.
Tuesday’s medals featured the San Antonio Humane Society, Vietnam Veterans of America, Victory Pest & Critter Control, Highlands High School, Vision Guide Dogs and UTSA Alumni Association.
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About the Author Ernie Zuniga headshot
Ernie Zuniga is a veteran TV and media personality in San Antonio and is an anchor/reporter at KSAT.
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