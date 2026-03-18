SAISD proposes closing Rhodes Middle School as part of Third Future Schools partnership

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District is proposing to close Rhodes Middle School at the end of the current school year, a move that would bring the district’s total campus closures to 26 since 2016.

Parents and staff were notified on Tuesday in a letter outlining a broader plan to partner with Third Future Schools beginning in the 2026-27 school year.

Under the proposal, Rhodes students would be reassigned to Tafolla Middle School, which the nonprofit organization would operate.

Families would still have the option to enroll at other schools within the district.

District leaders said the partnership is designed to improve academic outcomes and provide additional support for students.

“This partnership will allow Tafolla Middle School to continue operating as part of SAISD, while gaining additional support and flexibility designed to accelerate growth for our students,” the district said in its letter.

SAISD officials said Third Future Schools specializes in working with campuses that need academic improvement and has reported gains in student performance across reading, math and language assessments.

The partnership would operate under Texas Senate Bill 1882, which allows districts to partner with outside organizations to manage campuses while remaining under district oversight.

According to district materials, Third Future would handle day-to-day operations at Tafolla, including hiring staff and implementing its instructional model, while SAISD would remain responsible for academic performance and accountability ratings.

The model includes structured class periods with grade-level instruction followed by targeted small-group support based on student understanding. The organization reports its students grow at higher-than-average rates on nationally normed assessments.

The plan also calls for combining unused 2020 bond funds from Rhodes Middle School and nearby Carvajal Elementary School to build a new campus for the community, with input from families.

Parents told KSAT they were caught off guard by the announcement.

“When I saw today’s message, I’m like, ‘What, they’re closing Rhodes? Why?’” said Rebecca Morales, a grandparent of a Rhodes student.

Families described feeling confused and frustrated as they tried to understand how the changes could affect their children.

“These changes are going to mess them up more than before,” Morales said.

Parent Viridina Delacruz urged district leaders to reconsider the plan.

“Don’t do it,” Delacruz said when asked what she would say to SAISD officials.

Delacruz also raised concerns about how the transition could affect extracurricular opportunities.

“It’s only going to be science, math, social studies — they’re not going to be allowed to have any extracurricular,” she said.

According to the district’s frequently asked questions, electives such as sports, performing arts and other enrichment programs would still be available outside regular school hours.

Third Future Schools also offers extended-day access, with campuses open from early morning to late afternoon, along with free before- and after-school care.

Still, some families said they remain uneasy.

“I was shocked,” Delacruz said.

The SAISD board of trustees is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. on March 23 to discuss the closure recommendation and vote on the proposed contract with Third Future Schools.

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