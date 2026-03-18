‘It’s urgent’: Blind homeowner wants city to add safety measures at Southwest Side crosswalk

SAN ANTONIO – A homeowner on the Southwest Side of San Antonio is having issues safely crossing the street.

Ricki Trevino lives on Brook Valley Drive and has lived in her home for about a year. However, the speeding cars through an unclear crosswalk have not slowed down since KSAT last spoke with her in January.

“The cars aren’t slowing down even if I’m there at the crosswalk,” Trevino said.

Trevino is blind and cares for her three children and walks her dog, two things that are difficult when she cannot see and cars don’t stop for her when she is in the crosswalk.

“I’m like swinging my cane or I’ll have to turn my flashlight on just for them to actually stop,” Trevino said.

One of her children, Angel, said drivers frequently ignore the crossing area.

“Well, they just go zooming past and that’s not really good because the sign is there and they’re acting like it’s just not there at all,” Angel said.

In January, District 4 Councilman Edward Mungia said his office pushed for improvements near Trevino’s home.

“Our initial request was to do some sort of a crosswalk or crossing pedestrian station right there near her home,” Mungia said.

A sign has since been installed, but she believes it has not made enough of a difference.

“Going on a month now that they added the sign,” she said.

Angel said the rest of the family has not seen the change they hoped for.

“That sign was supposed to help my mom but there’s just people who don’t care at all,” Angel said.

Mungia said he also wanted a pedestrian-activated, lighted crossing, often referred to as a “hot” crosswalk, to improve safety for people walking in the area, including those with visual impairments.

However, that has not been installed.

According to the City of San Antonio Public Works, a traffic study has to be completed before a hot crosswalk can be installed. The traffic study typically only lasts one day, according to Marc Jacobson, the assistant director of the traffic division at Public Works.

“We’ll take that data back, and it’ll take us two to three weeks to come to a final decision about what to do at the location,” Jacobson said. “We look at how many pedestrians are crossing there, what the traffic volumes are.”

Jacobson said there are several traffic calming measures that could be implemented if the neighborhood warrants it. Some traffic calming measures are identifiable crosswalks, signage, flashing lights and speed humps.

Mungia’s office sent KSAT a statement about the updates.

“I’m pleased to see the sign installation on Brook Valley as a first step,” Mungia wrote. “I’ve expedited a request for a study to collect data on the number of pedestrians at this crossing.”

Mungia said his office expects to receive recommendations on how to move forward by mid-April, and then city staff will “work on identifying funding sources and also gather additional community input.”

“We just encourage all drivers to pay attention to the signs that we have out there,” Jacobson said. “Be aware that when you’re driving in a neighborhood, you’re going to have students going to school and not everybody has the ability to see you or hear you.”

Trevino told KSAT she really wants a flashing light and clear crosswalk so drivers cannot miss the cue to slow down and stop for pedestrians.

Jacobson encourages anyone dealing with a similar issue to contact 311 to report the problem.

“It’s urgent,” Trevino said. “It’s a safety issue.”

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