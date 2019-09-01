Woman shoots ex-boyfriend crawling through her window, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in stable condition at a hospital after being shot in the shoulder, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the man was attempting to break into his girlfriend's house through the back window in the 800 block of Kirk Place around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. That's when the girlfriend grabbed a gun and pointed it toward the man. Police said the man tried grabbing the gun out of her hand, but she was able to pull back and shoot him.

The woman said she did not know the man was her ex-boyfriend at the time, according to police. An investigation is currently underway.

