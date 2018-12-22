Woman shot in head by stray bullet on northwest side, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was shot in the head by a stray bullet at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the Sundance Apartments complex off Gardendale Drive, according to a San Antonio police spokesperson.

Police arrived at the complex after receiving reports of a shooting and found the woman lying on her bed with a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman was still breathing when officers arrived but was unresponsive.

She has been transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating and searching for the shooter.

