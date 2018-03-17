Woman suffers broken leg after being pinned in vehicle following crash

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was taken to a hospital with a broken leg late Friday night after firefighters had to cut her out of her car following a crash.

The 44-year-old woman had to be extricated from her car after being pinned in the vehicle.

Authorities said one driver was turning onto Millchase and the other was eastbound on Eisenhower Road when they collided.

Police said neither driver was believed to be intoxicated at the time of the crash.

