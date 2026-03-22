Japanese national detained in Iran last year has been released, Japan's foreign minister says

(Eugene Hoshiko, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE -Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi delivers a speech during the special Diet session, Feb. 20, 2026, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

TOKYO – Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Sunday that one of two Japanese nationals detained in Iran has been released and will be returning to Japan.

Motegi, speaking on a Fuji Television talk show, said the person had been detained since last year and was released on Wednesday.

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He said another Japanese national who was arrested earlier this year is still in custody.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has named the detainee still in Iran as a journalist at Japan’s public broadcaster NHK.