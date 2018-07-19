News

You could cry about the #TexasHeat or you could laugh at these Internet memes

Internet users create hilarious memes about Texas heat

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

SAN ANTONIO - It's that time of year when it's so hot outside, you can either cry and complain about it, or you can make funny memes and share them on social media.

Enjoy these hilarious #Texasheat memes we found on Instagram and Twitter. But seriously, stay safe out there.

 

 

🤣🤣🤣 but really though..... #texasheat #109degrees #solasalonsdfw

Todays weather #weathermemes #memes #memesdaily #toorelatable #sohot

#Me #Today #HeatWave #TooHot #WeatherMemes #Melt #Melting

