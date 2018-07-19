You could cry about the #TexasHeat or you could laugh at these Internet memes

SAN ANTONIO - It's that time of year when it's so hot outside, you can either cry and complain about it, or you can make funny memes and share them on social media.

Enjoy these hilarious #Texasheat memes we found on Instagram and Twitter. But seriously, stay safe out there.

I remember 5 mins ago when I was complaining about 107! @wfaaweather #TexasHeat pic.twitter.com/iw7Ad3WI2I — Nick Bristow (@SgtNickBristow) July 17, 2018

Getting in my car during the brutal #texasheat pic.twitter.com/e3y4TESwZw — Claire Ricke (@ClaireRicke) July 19, 2018

And now for a live look at me walking to my car just now. #TexasHeat pic.twitter.com/g9BmccuseM — Blake Holland (@tblakeholland) July 16, 2018

