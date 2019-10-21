'You just never know': Mother of victim in attempted kidnapping warns parents to be alert

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio mother is hoping to encourage families with a message of awareness after her three-year-old daughter was nearly kidnapped Saturday afternoon.

Kayla Flores said she had just finished packing her car up when she turned away from her children to clean a litter box.

"It literally took not even seconds for my five-year-old Penelope to come run up to me and say ‘Mommy! A man and a woman took Kendall!' I thought, ‘Who? What!' I dropped everything and ran," she said.

A frantic search for Kendall turned to panic.

"I ran to the middle of the road and looked back and forth,' Flores said. "I saw the lady first, then I saw the man and could see he was holding Kendall's hand."

"I was like, ‘KENDALL!' She was like ‘Mommy!' She ran back to me and I grabbed her and put her in a yard, and I was like ‘Who takes a kid!"

Flores said the man, 47-year-old Christopher Schapira, and the woman, 58-year-old Patricia Benitez, told her that if she kept a better eye on her daughter, they wouldn't have taken her.

"I am pissed off and I am freaking out and I was like ‘Why would you all take her! Why would you take her!' she recalled. "He was like ‘We were going to bring her back, so it is ok!'"

Flores said they began to argue, and Benitez became concerned that neighbors would overhear.

When Flores and a neighbor called 911, Benitez and Schapira ran off.

Flores said she is relieved that the duo is off the streets, but she is still troubled.

"I just feel like they didn't even care," Flores said.

Flores said in that moment, her mother instincts kicked in.

"It was me or them and I am going to go down fighting for my child," Flores said. "I didn't care if he beat me up or anything else. I just wanted to protect them and move them out of harm's way."

Flores said her fiancé, who was away at the time, is furious. She said her and her children haven't gone back to the home since.

The family was in the process of moving before the incident.

She said she hopes this encourages families to be careful at all times.

"Unfortunately, now, I have to live in fear for my kids every day to even go to the grocery store," Flores said. "You can be at the store or in the front yard like me. You just never know," she said.

Schapira and Benitez, who are still in Bexar County custody for attempted kidnapping, had their bonds set at $7,500.

