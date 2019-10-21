Police say 15-year-old stabbed after he made fun of girl

SAN ANTONIO - A teenager was stabbed outside of his East Side apartment after he was threatened by a girl he made fun of, San Antonio police said.

A 15-year-old man was “making fun of” the girl around 2 p.m. Saturday at a park at the apartment complex in the 4600 block of East Houston Street, just west of Sam Houston High School.

The girl then confronted him and “said she would stab him or have someone beat him up,” according to police.

The man left the park, returned to his apartment and sat outside.

A suspect approached the teen and stabbed him in the upper body before fleeing in a gray vehicle, police said.

The victim went inside the apartment to call for help. He was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

The suspect remains at large.

Read also on KSAT.com:

Affidavit: Man assaulted ex-girlfriend pregnant with his child

Woman accidentally shoots self amid dispute, police say

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.