Affidavit: Man assaulted ex-girlfriend pregnant with his child

SAN ANTONIO - A man is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend who is three months pregnant with his child, according to his arrest affidavit.

Mario Rios, 43, was arrested on a charge of assault of a pregnant person after the alleged incident Thursday.

According to his arrest affidavit, Rios had been sending the woman, 23, “numerous text messages threatening to harm their child.”

Rios allegedly confronted the woman at a gas station Thursday and started to argue with her.

While giving him a ride in a vehicle “to prevent problems,” Rios struck her in the face, causing an injury to her left eye, the affidavit states.

The woman exited the vehicle, and Rios drove the car to his home, where he fled before officers arrived, according to the affidavit.

Rios and the woman were in a relationship for seven months before it ended three months ago.

Jail records show Rios, booked on a $5,000 bond, was also charged with violating parole.

