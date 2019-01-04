Your Questions Answered: Details on how BCSO disciplines its own

SAN ANTONIO - With the arrests of multiple Bexar County Sheriff's Office employees recently -- including two who smuggled brisket tacos, cell phones and fake meth into the jail, and another charged with assault -- we asked if our viewers had questions about how the sheriff's office investigates and disciplines its own.

READ: Brisket tacos, smuggled phones, fake meth: Here's how 2 ex-BCSO jailers were busted

READ: BCSO detention corporal arrested on charges of assault

Unsurprisingly, we were overwhelmed with great questions -- some of which we didn't even know the answers to.

So KSAT's Dillon Collier set about to finding answers to some of those questions, including reaching out directly to the sheriff's office -- because if viewers want to know that information, we certainly want to know that information, as well.

For instance, one viewer wanted to know if BCSO does local background checks on applicants or a full TCIC/NCIC background check.

TCIC stands for Texas Crime Information Center and NCIC stands for National Crime Information Center.

The viewer also wanted to know if BCSO administers polygraph examinations to all applicants.

A BCSO spokeswoman confirmed on Thursday that all applicants go through complete TCIC/NCIC background checks.

She also said that BCSO has administered polygraph exams to all applicants since 2008.

Amy asked, "Why not have body cameras on officers as well inside the jail?"

The BCSO spokeswoman said there are 100 body cameras in use at the jail and annex by the agency's Special Emergency Response Team officer.

"Please note that those cameras are part of the original evaluation and they were not part of the testing to be done in the near future regarding selection of a vendor," the spokeswoman said via email.

If you're having any trouble with the form, reach out the KSAT.com team here.

App users, share your questions HERE.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.