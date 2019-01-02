BCSO detention corporal arrested on charges of assault

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office detention corporal was arrested by deputies Tuesday on charges of assault.

Rachelle Guadalupe Balmez face charges of assault bodily injury-married.

The Sheriff’s Office said the corporal had been on administrative duty since September 2017 for a domestic disturbance.

The Sheriff’s Office said the corporal received a notice of proposed termination for continuing a pattern of conduct that impaired job effectiveness and for the detrimental effect it brings to BCSO.

A spokesperson said BCSO’s Internal Affairs started an administrative investigation into the incident, pending further criminal investigation by the Public Integrity Unit.

Sheriff Javier Salazar released the following statement about the arrest:

“Misconduct will not be tolerated, especially when a clear cut pattern of misbehavior is apparent. Once probable cause was established, I made the determination to immediately arrest this employee and initiate termination proceedings.”

The corporal has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since November 2014.

