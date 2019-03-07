Your questions answered: Local doctor to answer questions on measles

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT 12 and University Health System are holding a live chat with a local doctor to answer your questions regarding the measles.

Bexar County had its first case of the measles confirmed Wednesday.

Measles is an airborne virus that lives in the nose and throat mucus of an infected person and can be spread through coughing and sneezing.

Dr. Jason Bowling, a University Health System epidemiologist, will be live on KSAT.com and intermittently during the News at Noon on KSAT-TV to answer questions live from viewers.

Some of the questions we've already received and plan to answer include:

My husband's immune system has been lowered by medication due to a kidney transplant. I'm considering the MMR vaccine. Can I be near my husband after receiving the vaccine?

If I got the vaccine when I was a child I should still be covered, right?

What are the symptoms of the measles?

I'm a senior. I don't know if I had measles as a child and no way to find out. Do I need to get vaccinated?

I don’t understand why someone who was suspected to have the measles was allowed back into the public. Why not remain quarantined until the results are back?

Will a 71+ years old get measles with a immune system weakened?

How contagious are you before symptoms appear?

Can you get the measles vaccine if you have type 2 diabetes?

Do adults need to be revaccinated? My first shot was in 1975 and my second was 1980.

While there is not an outbreak in San Antonio, health officials are urging people to get vaccinated.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting the recent case in San Antonio as the 10th case of measles in the state this year.

Measles is highly contagious, and if one person has it, 9 out of 10 people around that person will also become infected if they have not yet been vaccinated, officials said. About one out of four people who get measles will be hospitalized.

Symptoms of the measles include:

High fever

Runny nose

Cough

Red, watery eyes

Sore throat followed by a rash breakout three to five days after symptoms begin

Measles is prevented through the combination measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children get two doses in order to be fully protected.

The first dose is administered at between 12 through 15 months of age and the second dose at between 4 and 6 years of age.

