USPS, ACS team up to raise awareness on responsible pet ownership to deter dog bites

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio is the sixth-worst city in the country for dog bites, and in honor of National Dog Bite Prevention Week, the San Antonio post office is teaming up with Animal Care Service to raise awareness on responsible pet ownership.

There were more than 6,200 reported dog bite cases in the city last year, and more than 40 of those attacks included postal workers.

The U.S Postal Service is urging pet owners to do their part in reducing the number of dog bites.

“We want everyone to be safe. We want the dogs to be safe,” said Robert Carr, San Antonio postmaster. “We’re all pet lovers as well, but when we have our carriers out there doing the job, we just ask the public, 'Please, be conscious with the animals that are out there today.’”

The Postal Service said keeping carriers’ and dogs’ safety in mind when you are expecting mail will help decrease the problem.

