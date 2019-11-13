Mark your calendars for the Rockabilly Rumble this weekend

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Get ready to rumble -- if you love motorcycles and car shows, be sure to check out the free Rockabilly Rumble Saturday open to the public.

There will be live music, a car show, motorcycles, food trucks and vendors at the family friendly event.

The Rockabilly Rumble is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Javelina Harley-Davidson, 29078 I-10 Frontage Road in Boerne.

For all you motorcycle riders, it’s important to understand some basic motorcycle safety tips to make sure your next ride is a safe one.

Here are some helpful tips to be safe while on the road:

Tip 1: Motorcycle riders should avoid riding in cars blind spots.

Tip 2: Always wear a helmet with a face shield or protective eyewear.

Tip 3: Wear appropriate gear including a helmet, jacket, gloves, pair of pants and boots.

Tip 4: Ride defensively.

Tip 5: Avoid riding in inclement weather.

Do you need motorcycle insurance? Law Tigers is available to assist you with the right coverage for yourself and your bike.

Coming up on December 14, Law Tigers will be partnering with Javelina Harley-Davidson to provide a Christmas to 75 kids to the Medina Children’s home.

If you are interested in donating toys to this cause, visit lawtigers.com or call 800-LAW-TIGERS.