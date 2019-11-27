SAN ANTONIO – Mike Osterhage and Jen Tobias-Struski are excited to put together an entire charcuterie board, however, they might eat it all before they finish building it. Bryan Gonzales, owner of The Board Couple, navigates Mike and Jen through the many options a charcuterie board can offer.

“The Board Couple is San Antonio’s first and only charcuterie experience company.”

They offer Board Delivery right to your home or Grazing Table Catering for events. For more information on The Board Couple and how you can get charcuterie delivered to you click here.