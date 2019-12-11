Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s 2019 winter tour brings back ‘Christmas Eve & Other Stories'

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) the multi-platinum, critically acclaimed progressive rock group is bringing back its highly anticipated winter tour, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” to San Antonio.

Fans in the San Antonio area can see TSO on Monday, Dec. 23 at the 3:30 p.m. or 8 p.m. show.

TSO will visit more than 60 cities, for 100-plus performances, before concluding on Dec. 30.

“Christmas Eve and Other Stories” is based on the triple-platinum album of the same name and follows a story by TSO’s late founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill.

The run was ranked No. 16 on the “Top 200 North American Tours” chart and No. 31 on the “Top 100 Worldwide Tours” chart by concert industry trade Pollstar magazine.

As in all previous years, $1 to $2 of every Trans-Siberian Orchestra ticket sold benefits select local charities.

To date, in excess of $16 million has been distributed to worthy charities all across North America.

Fun facts:

Since its historic touring debut, Trans-Siberian Orchestra has played nearly 2,000 winter tour shows for more than 16 million fans, with tour grosses of more than $725 million, and has sold in excess of 12 million albums and DVDs.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is among the most popular groups of the modern era. They were named one of the ‘Top Touring Acts of the Decade’ according to Billboard.

For more information, visit trans-siberian.com.