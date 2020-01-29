Vote for your Fan Favorite

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – This weekend, the Alamo City will go head back in time to the Old West, with horse-drawn buggies and wagons rolling down the streets of downtown in the Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive.

The parade will be broadcasted live beginning Saturday at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12 and in a live stream on KSAT.com, kicking off the 2020 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo season.

Dozens of longhorns will mosey down Houston Street, followed by a festive parade of buggies, wagons, horses, dancers and other parade entries. You can vote for your favorite below in our Fan Favorites contest!