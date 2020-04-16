Running out of things to do at home? Build a blanket fort!

SAN ANTONIO – While you’re working from home, why not do it in a blanket fort?

Check out the video below to see the SA Live cast’s creations, tips and necessary gadgets for indoor tent-building.

Here are a few tips to get you started:

1. Rearrange furniture in your workspace. This is a must.

2. Use lightweight sheets and blankets for the outside, heavier blankets for the floor inside.

3. String up a clothesline for draping.

4. Clothes pins and chip clips! They help with fastening.

5. Bust out the broom handles, walking sticks, chairs and music stands. They provide more support in the middle of your fort.

6. Be creative! Books, rubber bands, duck tape, lights - make it yours!

Happy building!