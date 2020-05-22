Help your child get immediate medical attention: Call-A-Nurse hotline is available 24/7

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Are you a parent with a newborn or a child at home?

Even with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s incredibly crucial to take your child to the emergency room if he or she is ill or experiencing persistent symptoms.

Dr. Robert Stewart, with pediatric emergency at Methodist Children’s Hospital, advises if a child has persistent symptoms such as vomiting, abdominal pain, difficulty breathing, and fever after Motrin or Tylenol, he or she should definitely come in.

If you find yourself scared to seek emergent care or to visit the ER due to the risk of COVID, Methodist Children’s Hospital assures you that its staff is taking all the proper precautions.

“We are taking additional measures to ensure the safety of our families and our patients,” Stewart said. “Beyond the mask, we’ve have done health screenings at the door and temperature screenings at the door.”

The hospital also has an emergency hotline Call-A-Nurse available 24/7 to answer your health care questions.

“Hospital emergency rooms, including our pediatric ER, are open and still a safe and clean space for your child to receive treatment,” said a representative for the hospital.

Use Methodist Children’s Hospital’s Call-A-Nurse under these circumstances:

Your child is ill or injured.

You are considering taking your child to the emergency room and their issue is non-life-threatening.

You have questions about your child’s health.

You need assistance when your primary pediatrician’s office is closed.

If you need instruction for taking care of the issue at home.

If you or your child meets the criteria listed above, please call 210-22-nurse (210-226-8773).

Nurses representing Methodist Children’s Hospital are standing by 24/7 to personally assist you with medical advice concerning your child when they are sick.

For more information, visit sahealth.com/childrens or call 210-575-4000.