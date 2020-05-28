As seen on SA Live - Thursday, May 28, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, get ready to swing into some fun! We chat with actor and comedian Rob Riggle and his co-host Joe Tessitore about season two of the hilarious ABC mini golf show Holey Moley II: The Sequel. Bonus: The First Tee is offering golf classes for kids this summer here in San Antonio.

Cheers! We’re taking you on a trip-on-a-tankful to the Texas Hill Country to give you a taste of Grape Creek Wineries in Fredericksburg.

Plus, an all-new Elder Eats! David Elder takes us to Hops & Hounds, a brand new spot by the folks behind Burleson Yard Beer Garden. It’s great spot to grab a bite to eat with your fur baby.

And how about some free food? How you can score a free lunch for kids at Taco Cabana. But that’s not all - get a pie, give a pie! How you can give back to frontline workers with Mellow Mushroom Pizza.

Feeling overwhelmed lately? Resiliency expert and author Beth Benatti Kennedy shows us ways to beat the burnout, and chill out to the musical stylings of San Antonio’s Marcy Grace.

That’s all today at 1 p.m. on SA Live. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, your smart TV or your smartphone.