4 Magic Tricks from “Mike the Magnificent”

San Antonio – After only one hour, SA Live’s Mike Osterhage was transformed into “Mike the Magnificent.” He got a private lesson from one of San Antonio’s finest magicians and you can too.

Scott Pepper from The Magicians Agency Theater is offering magic kits with all the supplies to get you started on your magical journey. The kit comes with a one-on-one lesson through video conference. It a way to maintain your social distancing but bring a little fun into your home.

Mike showed us how to make a coin disappear and was even able to read Fiona’s mind. You can do that and more with your magic kit from The Magician’s Agency Theatre.

Check their website for more information

