Ultimate Father’s Day gift guide

SAN ANTONIO – Our gift giving expert Jen Munoz has something for every dad out there.

● Does dad spend lots of time outdoors? Pick up a Evapolar EvaChill Personal Air Cooler and cool him off in no time!

● Chill and grill - choose a Golf or Hockey Grill Set if dad’s loves to grill.

●Is dad a sports fanatic? Cameo and send a shout out to dad to wish him a Happy Father’s Day from one of his favorite NBA players, like former Spurs Rod Strickland.

● Amp up outdoor time with the Cyclone Bluetooth Avantree Outdoor Speaker - Dad can take tunes with him wherever he goes. It’s a splash-proof, shock-proof rubber exterior, this rugged speaker will survive Dad’s adventures.

● If dad’s been Rockin’ TikTok - he can up his air guitar game with AirJamz - this app-connected pick plays music along with Dad’s motions. Play the guitar, drums, synths, lasers, and more, and flex his musical muscles.

● Mixin’ up with Flaskap - Now Dad can make a mixed drink in his tumbler and carry an extra five servings wherever the outside world takes him. Fits the top of his tumbler as a lid.

● Sweetness! - Aviation Gin 3-Piece Non-Alcoholic Bento Box - It’s time to elevate cocktail hour with a limited-edition collection created in partnership with Aviation American Gin, the world’s highest-rated gin.

● Groom and glow with Birchbox for Men - a subscription box with 5 grooming samples a month - from anti-aging moisturizers to beard care supplies to hair styling essentials.

● Light it Up! - Across town or across the world— when you touch the Friendship Lamp theirs emits the same glow to send a little “thinking of you” to Dad. It’s a really a good from the heart.

● Shed some light on germs with Phone Soap - Electronic devices are breeding ground for bacteria. Zap germs with UV lights do the dirty work.

● Lego fan? Give dad a special treat when you surprise him with minifigs made to look just like your family!

● For the dad who has everything - A gift that gives back from Texan by Nature. Choose a journal and bandana and dad can get out and explore with the family while wearing his mask and everyone can write about their adventures. Plus, a percentage of the proceeds goes back to TxN - a nonprofit founded by former first lady Laura Bush focusing on encouraging more conservation in Texas.