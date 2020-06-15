As seen on SA Live - Monday, June 15, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, show us your crazy Father’s Day ties and anything you might have made out of them! One year, Mike’s kids gave him a necktie with their cute little photos on it, and someone made a quilt out of neckties for him. Weigh in on the SA Live Facebook and Twitter pages.

Need a great gift idea for Dad? We’ve rounded up several from spots around town, including Bexar Essentials (our fashion go-to for today’s episode of The Look), Twang, Bird Bakery, Bakery Lorraine, La Panaderia and Kingsted for those fashionable face masks.

You can even make dinner for Dad! Chef Jose Benitez with Curb Food Truck hooks us up with a delicious steak dinner recipe.

Then for dessert, make Dad a boozy milkshake! Over-the-top summer milkshakes by Milkshake Mode are coming right up.

Plus, a Momday Monday daytrip for the whole family to Johnson City’s Science Mill. And we’re giving you a sneak peek at our SA Live Summer Fun Special in Primetime!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, your smart TV or your smartphone.