Recipe: Maple bacon cinnamon rolls

SAN ANTONIO – Wow your family this summer with your baking skills and bacon skills.

These cinnamon rolls at Galadriel’s Goods are sure to be your new favorite breakfast pastry. Check out the recipe below and look for the video today on SA Live.

Maple Bacon cinnamon rolls

Ingredients:

Dough:

2 1/4 teaspoon active dry yeast or instant yeast

1 cup milk, room temperature

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

4 cups all purpose flour

Filling:

1 cup brown sugar packed

3 tablespoons cinnamon

1/3 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 pack of maple bacon, baked at 350°F for 10 minutes

Cream Cheese icing:

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1/4 cup cream cheese, room temperature

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Grease a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray or butter.

Combine the brown sugar and cinnamon in a bowl.

Roll the dough out on a lightly floured surface, until it is approximately 15 inches long by 12 inches wide. It should be about 1/4 inch thick.

Spread 1/3 cup of butter evenly over the dough (you can melt the butter, pour it all over the dough and brush it evenly all over with a pastry brush). Next, sprinkle with the brown sugar and cinnamon mix evenly over the surface of the dough. Now add your bacon strips (slightly cooked already) across the length of your dough.

Working carefully, from the long edge, roll the dough down to the bottom edge. Using a really sharp knife, cut the dough into at least 12 evenly cut pieces. Place the cut rolls onto the prepared pan. Cover with a clean kitchen towel or plastic wrap and let them rise for another 30 minutes, or until doubled in size.

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Place the baking pan in the oven and bake for 20 minutes or until golden brown. Cooking time can vary, so keep an eye on the rolls.

While the rolls are baking, make the icing by mixing all the icing ingredients and beat well with an electric mixer until fluffy and smooth.

When the rolls are done, spread generously with icing. Because the rolls are warm, the icing will melt and settle beautifully all over.

For the dough:

Dissolve the yeast in the warm milk with a teaspoon of sugar in a large bowl. Let it sit for about 5 minutes. It will start to froth up.

Add the sugar, butter, salt, eggs and flour to your mixer and mix until well incorporated.

Pour the milk/yeast mixture over the flour mixture and using the dough hook, mix well until well incorporated.

Place the dough into an oiled bowl, cover and let rise in a warm place about 1 hour or until the dough has doubled in size.