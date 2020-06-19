As seen on SA Live - Juneteenth - Freedom Friday, June 19, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Happy Freedom Friday! Today on SA Live, the history behind Juneteenth and what it means in our community with information from the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum.

We revisit Jen’s interview with the Freedom Riders, who share their experience during the civil rights movement. Also, the San Antonio Public Library shares great reads for kids who want to learn about social injustice, acceptance and civil rights.

Mike cracks wise with a (funny?) collection of his favorite dad jokes, Father’s Day gifts from Broadway News, plus a Texas Eats preview!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, your smart TV or your smartphone.