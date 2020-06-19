86ºF

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Juneteenth - Freedom Friday, June 19, 2020

Juneteenth history, Freedom Riders tell their story, Texas Eats preview, gifts for Dad + Mike's dad jokes

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, as the nation approached its third year of civil war. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Happy Freedom Friday! Today on SA Live, the history behind Juneteenth and what it means in our community with information from the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum.

We revisit Jen’s interview with the Freedom Riders, who share their experience during the civil rights movement. Also, the San Antonio Public Library shares great reads for kids who want to learn about social injustice, acceptance and civil rights.

Mike cracks wise with a (funny?) collection of his favorite dad jokes, Father’s Day gifts from Broadway News, plus a Texas Eats preview!

