As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, June 23

SAN ANTONIO – Inclusion Tuesday is all about making everyone feel welcome and accepted. SA Live is teaming up with Morgan’s Wonderland to teach you and the kiddos about tough topics and understanding differences. On social media, use #InclusionTuesday and tag @SALiveKSAT and Morgan’s Wonderland!

Plus, the summer ushers in changes... A beloved broadway restaurant, W.D. Deli, is changing owners but don’t worry - the old recipes are sticking around.

Looking for a snack? We’re learning why pistachios pack a healthy punch.

Maverick Whiskey is back open and showing us the right way to make one of the most classic cocktails.

Heat up your summer with some glass blowing at Caliente Hot Glass - it’s a lost art that we’re rediscovering -and dance your way through the week with the cute dancers of Danzavida.

Have a happy Tuesday, San Antonio! And be sure to stop in on the SA Live Facebook and Twitter pages to let us know your outdoor summer plans.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, your smart TV or your smartphone.