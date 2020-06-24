San Antonio Deli selling shop after 30 years

SAN ANTONIO – It was back in 1990 when Wayne D. Beers decided to open W.D. Deli.

“I went to college here in San Antonio and I stayed after that,” Wayne D. Beers, owner, W.D. Deli said. “I’ve been here ever since.”

The deli, located off 3123 Broadway, serves up salads, sandwiches and an array of desserts--including some oversized cookies (customer favorites).

“The recipes will remain, we are just handed off the baton,” Beers says.

Wayne and his life partner, Mike Bobo, agreed to sell this year so they can retire here in San Antonio.

“I didn’t think I would get emotional, but when the press release came out, I did,” Beers said. “We’re getting a little older.”

W.D. Deli has been a safe spot for everyone, especially the LGBTQ community.

“A nice safe place for everybody,” Beers says. “The diversity here is incredible and that’s one of the things I love about it.”

And the stories that have come through here will stay with Beers and Bobo.

“We’ve had couples meet here when we were so busy and they sat next to each other and now they have kids,” Beers said. “They call it a W.D. Deli baby.”

Beers says even though they will no longer be owners, the city is always in his heart.

“Thank you San Antonio and thank you for letting everyone in our lives,” Beer said. “It’s been the greatest career I could ever imagine.”