SAN ANTONIO – We all wish money grew on trees, but this local magician is making coins appear out of thin air.

San Antonio magician Richard Blake has performed for companies like Facebook, New York Life, USAA and on big stages like the Alamodome, AT&T Center, and Austin City Limits. COVID-19 has changed things a little bit, but the show must go on. He’s still performing his amazing slide-of-hand magic and stunning audiences. If you’d like to book a show you can contact him through his website.