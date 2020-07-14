How to send ‘joy’ to those you love

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – A local nonprofit amusement park may be closed for the rest of the year due to COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean it can’t deliver joy.

Morgan’s Wonderland is bringing the happy to the front doors of people in San Antonio who need a lift during this pandemic through the Delivering Joy program.

“Although we are not open in the traditional sense, this has allowed us to be creative and to pivot,” said Brooke Kearney, the park’s chief mission officer. “Our mission of inclusion doesn’t stop just because our doors are closed. We are being extremely creative about how we can continue to talk about the importance of inclusion and to continue to spread joy in the community.”

With the park closed, the group has pivoted to offer more virtual activations, conversations and events.

“Delivering Joy is one of our new programs and we are really excited about it,” Kearney said. “One of our favorite things is when people come to the park is the joy we see in our guest’s faces, and one of the biggest things is when they get to meet Joy, our butterfly mascot, we wanted to bring Joy to you.”

To nominate someone for a “Joy the Butterfly” visit, click here. The deadline to nominate someone is Wednesday, July 15.

“Each Delivering Joy visit will be unique to the level of joy needed by each individual,” said Nikki Young, the park’s director of entertainment.