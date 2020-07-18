Quarantine alpaca playdates bring joy to any celebration

SAN ANTONIO – From small weddings to a birthday celebration and even a one-on-one playdate, Texas Party Animals are bringing smiles and joy to families during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can bring the alpacas to you and safety comes first,” owner of Texas Party Animals Loretta Hajovsky said.

While social distancing requirements are in place, Texas Party Animals is switching to small events or playdates for birthdays or any special occasion.

“We wear our masks and we are only doing one event per day now,” Hajovsky said.

Hajovsky and her husband own eight alpacas on their pecan farm.

“It’s the most rewarding job I’ve ever had,” she said.

If you’d like to book them to surprise a zoom meeting or to show up for a small celebration, click here.