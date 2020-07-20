Recipes: Campfire steak + potatoes, beef + veggies foil packets

SAN ANTONIO – Easy to make, delicious to eat! Grill up some beef during your next camping trip with two recipes by Beef Loving Texans.

The recipes are below, and don’t forget about their recipe generator on the Beef Loving Texans website!

Foil packet beef and vegetable meal

Serves 4

Beef and veggies in foil packets by Beef Loving Texans. (Beef Loving Texans 2020)

Ingredients:

6 ounces refrigerated fully cooked beef pot roast, shredded



6 ounces prepared smoked beef sausage



1 cup butternut squash, diced



1 cup zucchini or yellow squash, sliced into 3/4 inch pieces and halved



2 ears sweet corn, cut in half



4 teaspoons vegetable oil



2 teaspoons all-purpose seasoning blend, like Old Bay

Directions:

Combine beef and vegetables in large bowl. Add oil and seasoning; toss to coat.

Preheat grill to medium heat (approximately 350°F).

Place a 12" x 12" square of heavy-duty aluminum foil down on work surface. Add 1/4 of beef and vegetable mixture to center of foil. Fold right and left edges in and roll together to close. Fold top and bottom edges in and roll to close package. Repeat with remaining mixture for a total of 4 packets.

Grill for 10 to 12 minutes until vegetables are tender.

Campfire steak and potatoes foil pack

Serves 4

Campfire steak and potatoes foil pack by Beef Loving Texans. (Beef Loving Texans 2020)

Ingredients:

1 pound flat iron steak, cubed



1 pound baby yellow potatoes, quartered



1 medium white onion, sliced



2 carrots, peeled and chopped



3 tablespoons olive oil



2 tablespoons minced garlic



2 teaspoons onion powder



2 teaspoons dried oregano



2 teaspoons dried parsley



1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper



1 teaspoon salt



Heavy-duty foil

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a bowl and toss to combine.

Place an 18″ x 12″ sheet of heavy-duty aluminum foil down on a flat surface. Add one-quarter of the beef and vegetable mixture to the center of foil. Fold right and left edges in and roll together to close. Fold top and bottom edges in and roll to close the package. Repeat with remaining mixture for a total of four packets. (If cooking on a campfire, wrap foil packs with a second layer of foil to prevent bursting.)

Campfire instructions:

Build and start a fire inside a fire ring or other metal structure.

Place a grate over the fire, directly above the flame.

Place foil packs on hot grate with tongs.

Cook for 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway through until steak is cooked to a minimum internal doneness of 145ºF and potatoes are fork-tender.

Oven instructions: