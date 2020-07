SAN ANTONIO – You don’t have to find fancy, futuristic ways to celebrate the lunar landing anniversary. All you need is some hot glue, toilet paper rolls, a little glitter and some cupcakes!

Adeina Anderson, of Creative Lifestyles with Adeina, showed Mike and Fiona how to make a few fun lunar crafts with things around the house. Watch the video above for a tutorial and watch the video below to see Mike and Fiona make glittery moon rocks!