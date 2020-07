SAN ANTONIO – He fights fires by day and sets the stage ablaze at night. Ray Hoyer is ready to make his mark on the Texas music scene with his mix country and rock. COVID-19 might have slowed his performances but work on his first album is charging full speed ahead. It’s expect to be released at the end of summer, until then, get a taste of his fiery music with this special SA Live Sound Session performance.

To hear more check out Ray Hoyer’s website.