From jobless to starting a new Tex-Mex restaurant in Boerne

BOERNE – Compadres Hill Country Cocina has been open for just a few months and already, it’s making waves in the foodie world.

“Some people are driving hours just to come try our food,” Chef Mark Sierra said.

The Army veteran learned how to cook when he was just 10 years old, after his blind grandmother’s hospice nurse refused to feed him.

“She taught me through touching and feeling and tasting,” Sierra said.

Inside the restaurant, you’ll find American flags and tributes to all branches of the military.

Just this month, they hosted their first Purple Heart Project dinner, featuring celebrity, Bill Goldberg as a special guest.

“He’s the best thing on the menu,” Goldberg said about Mark.

The former executive chef at Fair Oaks Hill Country Club was laid off as the COVID-19 pandemic took over.

“My wife said we had $390 dollars in our account and I said, okay i’ll get some labels and i’ll start our social media account,” Sierra said.

The couple started cooking out of their home, making chicken pozole and delivering to their customers.

“We started selling quarts and quarts of it, then we added our El Guapo salsa (named at the 1986 comedy “Three Amigos”),” Sierra said.

The trend continued.

“We went from spending $390 to start our business to making $4000 in two weeks,” Sierra said.

Move forward to today, you’ll find Chef Mark and his wife, Dalia, serving up the smoked favorites at their Boerne restaurant, located at 209 Lohmann St.

Great food is something Chef Mark takes very serious. It’s something he did for his army buddies while in the service and it’s something he takes pride in.

“I’m up every morning at 6 a.m. and i’ll get on the smoker in this 100 degree weather and I don’t complain,” Sierra said.

You can learn more and place your order, by clicking here.