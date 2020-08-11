Nonprofit provides free Memory Matters Meet-ups for Alzheimer’s disease patients, caregivers

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Morgan’s Wonderland, the world’s first fully inclusive, ultra-accessible nonprofit theme park is closed due to the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you can’t stay connected to the park.

To help the community feel included at home, Morgan’s Wonderland hosts a free program -- Memory Matters Meet-up -- twice a month for people who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease-related dementias and their caregivers.

“Individuals with Alzheimer’s disease-related dementias engage in socialization activities online, as well as presentations and information provided for caregivers,” said Morgan’s Wonderland edutainment director Nikki Young. “It allows people to really understand topics and issues related to this disease. We want to provide that support service.”

Caregivers and those who are dealing with Alzheimer’s disease-related dementias will engage in a series of educational sessions presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. They are designed to educate the caregivers on topics related to the disease, discuss issues commonly encountered in caregiving and how to address them.

Each session will offer stress management techniques for all participants. Caregivers may attend as many sessions as they would like.

[RELATED: ‘Captain Inclusion’ promotes superpowers of kindness and acceptance for kids at home]

Sessions will be held on select Fridays, throughout the remainder of the year, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Those dates include:

Aug. 14

Aug. 28

Sept. 11

Sept. 25

Oct. 9

Oct. 23

Nov. 13

Each session will require attendees to pre-register through a link here.

“We pivoted from an in-person in-park event to virtual,” Young said. “Technology has actually brought more people together for this program.”

In addition to Zoom meetups, all ages and all abilities can enjoy entertaining and educational videos about inclusion and friendship through the Morgan’s Wonderland YouTube channel.